Priyanka Chopra’s kind gesture is winning hearts online. On Tuesday (February 18) evening, the actress was spotted at Mumbai’s Kalina Airport, greeting paparazzi before heading home. Later, while waiting at a traffic signal in the city, she was seen offering money to a physically disabled man. The heartwarming moment was caught on camera and has since gone viral, with fans praising her generosity. Reports suggest that she has been frequently travelling between Hyderabad and Mumbai since the beginning of the year for her upcoming project with Mahesh Babu and SS Rajamouli, tentatively titled SSMB29. ‘SSMB29’: Priyanka Chopra To Star Alongside Mahesh Babu in SS Rajamouli’s Telugu Epic Adventure? Here’s What We Know.

Priyanka Chopra Offering Money to a Physically Disabled Man

