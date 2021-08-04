In the recent development of businessman Raj Kundra's porn films scandal, the Mumbai crime branch had previously lodged a fresh FIR in connection with a pornography case and named producers of businessman Raj Kundra's company as well as actress Gehana Vashishth in the new case, a police official said on Wednesday. Now, Gehana Vashishth has come up strongly slamming all of her baseless accusers as she shares a powerful dialogue from Akshaye Khanna's film Section 375.

Check Out Gehana Vashishth's Instagram Post Below

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gehana Vasisth (@gehana_vasisth)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)