Sushmita Sen's brother Rajeev Sen and television actress Charu Asopa are officially divorced. Sen took to his Instagram stories and penned an emotional note hinting that he has parted ways. “There are no goodbyes! Just two people who just couldn't hold on to each other. Love will stay. We will always remain Mom and Dad to our daughter," he wrote. Sushmita Sen, Rohman Shawl, Rajeev Sen and His Estranged Wife Charu Asopa Feature in the Same Frame at a Family Event (View Pics).

Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa Are Divorced:

Rajeev Sen Instagram

