Rani Mukerji All Set To Play Shivani Shivaji Rao in Mardaani 3, Film To Go On Floors Soon – Reports

The eagerly awaited release of Mardaani 3 is scheduled for next year. Well, Rani's Mardaani series has achieved significant success, garnering praise from both critics and audiences

Socially Team Latestly| Nov 26, 2023 08:58 AM IST

As per reports, Rani Mukerji is gearing up for the third installment in the Mardaani series. The talented actress is set to reprise her role as the formidable cop Shivani Shivaji Roy. Renowned for winning millions of hearts with her performances, Rani's character has consistently made a lasting impact in films. Mardaani 3, penned by Gopi Puthran over the past few months, has now reached its final form. Mardaani 2 Star Rani Mukerji Meets Special Night Patrol Police in Mumbai (View Pics).

