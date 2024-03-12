Bollywood stars Ranveer Singh and Sidharth Malhotra, known for captivating Hindi cinema audiences, are now setting their sights on collaborations with South cinema directors. The massive success of films like Jawan and Animal, which were helmed by South directors, is proof that there is something phenomenal about their direction. According to a latest report, Ranveer Singh is discussing an action project with director Pa Ranjith, who helmed Rajanikanth's Kabali and Kaala. On the other hand, Sidharth Malhotra is reportedly collaborating with Drishyam director Jeethu Joseph, who will also be starring in an action thriller. On March 12, it was officially confirmed that Salman Khan would be headlining a film directed by none other than the acclaimed AR Murugadoss. . Salman Khan Teams Up With AR Murugadoss and Sajid Nadiadwala for an Untitled Film Set To Release on Eid 2025!.

Ranveer Singh and Sidharth Malhotra To Collaborate With South Directors:

EXCLUSIVE!! #RanveerSingh and #SidharthMalhotra discussing films with South Indian directors...#RanveerSingh in talks with Tamil director #PaRanjith for the #BirsaMunda biopic; @SidMalhotra is discussing an action thriller with BR Films... Deets Inside!https://t.co/8wvGzXqDlW — Rahul Raut (@Rahulrautwrites) March 10, 2024

