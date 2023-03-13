According to reports Salman Khan and Sooraj Barjatya will return for the fifth time for a tentatively titled film Prem Ki Shaadi in Diwali 2024. Salman has been working on Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and and Tiger 3 but that's not all, it seems he will now be going to his roots. They have apparently been discussing the film hitting the floors this year and it may just happen soon. Meanwhile KKBKKJ will release on Eid this year. Satish Kaushik Funeral Update: Salman Khan Arrives at the Late Actor's Residence to Pay His Last Respects.

View Salman Khan Film Update:

