Ahead of the New Year 2025, Salman Khan’s mother, Salma Khan, along with his sister Alvira Agnihotri and her husband Atul Agnihotri, visited the sacred Sai Baba temple in Shirdi. Their pilgrimage was a moment of spiritual reflection as they sought Sai Baba's blessings for peace in the New Year. The temple authorities greeted the family with warmth, presenting them with shawls and a Sai Baba idol as symbols of reverence. Photos from the visit show Salma Khan in a traditional outfit. Take a look. Katrina Kaif Offers Prayers at Shirdi Sai Baba Temple With Veena Kaushal, Doting Bahu Hugs Mother-in-Law (Watch Video).

Salman Khan's Mother Visits Shirdi Sai Baba Temple

