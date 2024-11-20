Salim Khan, the renowned veteran screenwriter and father of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, cast his vote in the Maharashtra Elections 2024 on Wednesday, November 20. Accompanied by his wife, Salma Khan, he arrived at their designated polling booth, flanked by a security detail. Their appearance comes amid heightened security concerns surrounding Salman Khan, who has been receiving death threats from notorious gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. Bishnoi has long targeted the actor, leading to increased precautions. For the unversed, Salman, possibly busy with work or filming, has not stepped out yet to vote amid ongoing security risks. Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza Cast Their Vote in Latur; Support Amit Deshmukh’s Campaign (Watch Videos).

Salim Khan and Salma Khan Cast Their Votes

