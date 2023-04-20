Reportedly, Salman Khan has cancelled the special screening of his film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan which was supposed to be held today (April 20). The reason behind the decision is said to be Pamela Chopra's death. To note, the premiere was going to take place at YRF Studios. FYI, bhaijaan is quite close to the Chopra family and have also worked in YRF movies in the past. His next Tiger 3 is also backed by YRF. Pamela Chopra Funeral: Shah Rukh Khan and Son Aryan Khan Attend Yash Chopra’s Wife’s Last Rites (View Pics and Video).

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Screening Cancelled:

