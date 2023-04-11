According to latest reports, a 16-year-old boy (Rocky Bhai) was arrested from Thane on April 11 for threatening to kill superstar Salman Khan. Reportedly, the teenager, who hails from Rajasthan, allegedly made a call to the main control room of Mumbai Police. The accused also has confessed to his crime. However, this isn't the first time that Salman has received a death threat. Salman Khan Gets Another Death Threat; Caller From Jodhpur Threatens to Kill Superstar by April 30 -Reports.

Teenager Detained for Threatening Salman Khan:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)