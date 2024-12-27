Nimrat Kaur took to social media to pay a heartfelt tribute to former PM Manmohan Singh following his passing on December 26, 2024. Reflecting on his remarkable legacy, Kaur described him as ‘a scholar-statesman, an architect of India’s economic reforms’, highlighting his unmatched ‘wisdom and humility’ that left a lasting impact on the country. The Bollywood actress concluded her tribute with a prayerful note, saying, ‘Rest in grace and glory Dr Manmohan Singh ji. Satnaam wahe guru.’ Dr Manmohan Singh Dies: PM Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, JP Nadda and Others Pay Tributes to Former PM (Watch Videos).

Nimrat Kaur Pays Tribute to Former PM Manmohan Singh

A scholar-statesman, an architect of India’s economic reforms, his peerless wisdom and humility has left an indelible mark on the fabric of our nation. Rest in grace and glory Dr. Manmohan Singh ji. Satnaam wahe guru 🙏🏼 #RIPManmohanSinghJi pic.twitter.com/sMJUXdRGaY — Nimrat Kaur (@NimratOfficial) December 26, 2024

