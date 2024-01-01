Renowned for his humble demeanour, Shah Rukh Khan exemplifies it once more as photos with Red Chillies COO Gaurav Verma and family circulate online. The actor, despite his superstar status, is spotted personally installing the nameplate for Gaurav's house, showcasing his down-to-earth nature. In a heartwarming gesture, SRK takes a photo with Gaurav's wife and children, emphasising his genuine support for their journey. Explore the touching images below. Shah Rukh Khan Spotted at Mumbai Airport Sporting a Stylish Black Ensemble and Flashing His Signature Smile During Security Check.

Shah Rukh Khan Setting the Nameplate of Gaurav's House

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SRK WARRIORS (@teamsrkwarriors)

