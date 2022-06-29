Gauri Khan took to social media and shared an old memory. As she dropped a throwback picture from a fashion show featuring buddies Namrata Shirodkar and Sangeeta Bijlani along with cutie Shah Rukh Khan. With the photo, Gauri also revealed how she had walked the ramp with Namrata-Sangeeta, while SRK was a spectator. Old is gold! Gauri Khan Chills With Namrata Shirodkar in Hyderabad, Poses for Gorg Pictures!

Have a Look:

Post a fashion show with #namratashirodkar @sangeetabijlani .. I think i walked the Ramp with them too while @iamsrk watched from the audience 😁 pic.twitter.com/XmtBdStcpn — Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan) June 29, 2022

