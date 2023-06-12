Shah Rukh Khan surprised his fans today. After making a starry appearance at Mannat on Saturday, the superstar on June 12 decided to host an #AskSRK session on Twitter which turned out to be super fun. However, SRK's one tweet in particular is grabbing many eyeballs, wherein netizens feel it's King Khan's savage reply to all his haters. Case in point, when a fan told Shah Rukh that her cat loves him, Pathaan star's sarcastic response is winning hearts online. Check it out. 'Hum Hain Swiggy Se' Shah Rukh Khan Mentions Swiggy During #AskSRK Session, and Food Delivery App's Reply to His Tweet Is Too Sweet!

'Read Between the Lines'

Read between the lines 😁😁 ' Need some dogs to start liking my films ' pic.twitter.com/JsSEH1q9Vc — زماں (@Delhiite_) June 12, 2023

'Dogs Are Not Happy'

Idk why but some dogs are not happy with this SRK’s tweet 😂 pic.twitter.com/13QoCeBbXG — Dr Nimo Yadav (@niiravmodi) June 12, 2023

Hilarious

जिन "कुत्तों" से आप उम्मीद कर रहे हैं वो आजकल शेर बन कर घूम रहे हैं । — Nadim (@IMSyedNadim) June 12, 2023

Indeed

Hahaha! Now just need some dog to also start @iamsrk films .! समझदार को इशारा काफी😂 #ShahRukhKhan𓀠 https://t.co/yX6v3CGhd5 — Shikhar Negi (@ImshikharNegi) June 12, 2023

