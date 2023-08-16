It's Saif Ali Khan's birthday and among many celebs who wished him, his sister Soha Ali Khan was also one. She shared an adorable photo of Saif cutting a cake with his younger son Jeh lending a helping hand. In the caption she wrote "Here’s to having your cake and eating it too - and also to sharing it with those who are so evidently eager to partake!! Happy birthday bhai". Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Wish Saif Ali Khan on His Birthday With 'Best Dad' Balloons and Cake.

View Soha's Birthday Wish for Saif:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi)

