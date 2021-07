It's raining remakes in Bollywood and who better than the original team to helm the same. Suriya along with his wife Jyothika, Rajashekhar Pandian and Abundatia Entertainment will remake the actor's OTT release Soorarai Pottru in Hindi. The film will be directed by Sudha Kongara who helmed the original.

