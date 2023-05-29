Randeep Hooda has brought out the teaser of his first directorial debut Swatantrya Veer Savarkar on May 29 that coincides with the birth anniversary of the controversial revolutionary, Vinayak Damodar Savarkar. However one claim that he made in his tweet promoting the poster and also in the teaser has not gone down well with the netizens. In the tweet, Randeep wrote that Savarkar was the 'inspiration behind revolutionaries like - Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, Bhagat Singh & Khudiram Bose'. Swatantrya Veer Savarkar: Randeep Hooda Brings to Life the Story of the Freedom Fighter (Watch Teaser Video).

Check Out Randeep's Tweet Below:

The most wanted Indian by the British. The inspiration behind revolutionaries like - Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, Bhagat Singh & Khudiram Bose. Who was #VeerSavarkar? Watch his true story unfold! Presenting @RandeepHooda in & as #SwantantryaVeerSavarkar In Cinemas 2023… pic.twitter.com/u0AaoQIbWt — Randeep Hooda (@RandeepHooda) May 28, 2023

Many on social media allegedly pointed out that there is no such factual proof that he inspired these revolutionaries.

There is no historic evidence of the Anushilan Samiti ever coordinating with Savarkar. Khudiram died in 1908 while Savarkar left India in 1906 for England. Netaji opposed Hindu Mahasabha throughout his life. Bhagat Singh was inspired by Kartar Singh Sarabha and Sardar Ajit Singh. https://t.co/2nRLFL0cw8 — Ranadeb Bhattacharya (@RanadebBhattac2) May 29, 2023

'Netaji Bose Repeatedly Criticised Savarkar'

18-year-old Khudiram Bose was martyred in 1908. And Savarkar was in London from 1906 to 1911. Netaji Bose repeatedly criticized Savarkar & Hindu Mahasabha. Savarkar also didn’t utter a word about Bhagat Singh’s hanging while Nehru and Bose tried their best to save him.#Thread https://t.co/av7MkGbXpX — Advaid അദ്വൈത് (@Advaidism) May 29, 2023

'Kinda Insulting to Punjabis and Bengalis'

Kinda insulting to Punjabis and Bengalis to insinuate that their heroes Bhagat Singh and Subhash Bose were inspired by Her Majesties Humble Servant. https://t.co/iKLxlSjWCQ — রাজ শেখর (@DiscourseDancer) May 29, 2023

'Khudiram was Killed by the British in 1908'

1) Khudiram was killed by the British in 1908. Savarkar's book on 1857 was published only in 1909 ! 2) Khudiram Bose was part of Anushilan Samiti which was formed in 1901, when Savarkar was only 18 & an unknown person. Founded by Pramathanath mitra, 30 yrs older than Savarkar. https://t.co/VY8VZSQHs0 — Gopal (@gopal__goudiyo) May 29, 2023

'Sacrilegious'

Naming Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, Bhagat Singh & Khudiram Bose along with Savarkar is sacrilegious. And what to what in this movie? Writing 9 mercy pleas and plotting Mataram Gandhi’s assassination. https://t.co/D9a06ZOruV — 🧬Dr. Namrata Datta (Singa Pen), PhD🧫🇬🇧🦘🇮🇳 (@DrDatta01) May 29, 2023

'Zero Sense not Backed by Facts'

Subhash Bose? Khudiram Bose? Khudiram died very very young, long before A year before Dhingra's assassination of Wyllie&Savarkars publication of 1857. How was he inspired by Savarkar? Subhash was a critic. Zero sense not backed by facts. https://t.co/qOy5qo5VTB — Anwesh Satpathy (@anwesh_satpathy) May 28, 2023

'Not an Inspiration'

I really don't care about your opinion on Savarkar, but please, he is not an inspiration for Bhagat Singh, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, and Khudiram Bose. With all due respect, please keep his name separate from theirs.🙏 https://t.co/Q4jWGsamS1 — Akanksha Bhanot (ਅਕਾਂਕਸ਼ਾ ਭਨੋਟ) (@Infinite_Void29) May 29, 2023

ICYMI, Here's the Teaser of Swatantrya Veer Savarkar:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)