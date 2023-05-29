Randeep Hooda has brought out the teaser of his first directorial debut Swatantrya Veer Savarkar on May 29 that coincides with the birth anniversary of the controversial revolutionary, Vinayak Damodar Savarkar. However one claim that he made in his tweet promoting the poster and also in the teaser has not gone down well with the netizens. In the tweet, Randeep wrote that Savarkar was the 'inspiration behind revolutionaries like - Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, Bhagat Singh & Khudiram Bose'. Swatantrya Veer Savarkar: Randeep Hooda Brings to Life the Story of the Freedom Fighter (Watch Teaser Video).

Check Out Randeep's Tweet Below:

Many on social media allegedly pointed out that there is no such factual proof that he inspired these revolutionaries.

'Netaji Bose Repeatedly Criticised Savarkar'

'Kinda Insulting to Punjabis and Bengalis'

'Khudiram was Killed by the British in 1908'

'Sacrilegious'

'Zero Sense not Backed by Facts'

'Not an Inspiration'

ICYMI, Here's the Teaser of Swatantrya Veer Savarkar:

