The recently released teaser of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, starring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, sent shockwaves through the internet, sending anticipation for the action-packed extravaganza soaring to stratospheric levels. Adding to the excitement, the film's stars have been generously sharing BTS glimpses from the sets, giving fans a taste of what to expect from the upcoming movie. In a recent Instagram post, Tiger shared a video featuring Akshay Kumar as the trainer, putting his martial arts skills to the test. The playful clip showcases the camaraderie between the two actors. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Teaser Review: 'Mass'! Fans Hail Action-Packed Glimpse of Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff and Prithviraj Sukumaran's Film.

Akshay Kumar Trains Tiger Shroff:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tiger Shroff (@tigerjackieshroff)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)