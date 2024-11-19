Abhishek Bachchan is currently preparing for his upcoming film I Want to Talk. Directed by Shoojit Sircar, Abhishek plays a resilient man, Arjun, in the movie who refuses to give up, even when life throws him into uncontrollable situations. His character also grapples with significant health challenges. Today, Junior Bachchan took to X, posting a video from the film where his character is in a dilemma, wearing an oxygen mask and saying, "When you talk to me on the phone with your mouth full and chew at the same time, it sounds gross." I Want to Talk releases in theatres on November 22 and also features Pearle Maaney, Johnny Lever, Jayant Kripalani, and Kristin Goddard. ‘I Want To Talk’ Trailer: Abhishek Bachchan Fights an Illness As He Introspects About Life in Shoojit Sircar’s Social Drama Co-Starring Ahilya Bamroo (Watch Video).

Abhishek Bachchan's Arjun From 'I Want to Talk'

Watch 'I Want to Talk' Trailer:

