Varun Dhawan took to social media and shared pictures with Indian cricket team as they are all set to leave for Zimbabwe for a three-match ODI series. Varun can be seen posing with wife Natasha Dalal in one of the click. Apart from the group picture, in another click Varun can be seen with Shikhar Dhawan and they both are in all smiles. Bawaal: Varun Dhawan Poses Alongside Janhvi Kapoor in This Fun Picture as They Head For Paris for Nitesh Tiwari Directorial.

Check Out The Tweet Below:

At 4 in the morning I was like a boy in a candy shop. Got very excited to meet and chat with our men in blue About their upcoming tour. Also @SDhawan25 asked me a couple of riddles 😂 pic.twitter.com/DbknESJB0k — VarunDhawan (@Varun_dvn) August 13, 2022

