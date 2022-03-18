There were numerous Bollywood celebs who were seen in attendance at Apoorva Mehta’s (CEO of Dharma Productions) 50th birthday bash. The celebs looked glamorous for the event. Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, Aryan Khan, Alia Bhatt, Jackky Bhagnani and Rakul Preet Singh, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Gauri Khan, and many others made stylish appearance.
Karan Johar With Apoorva Mehta And His Wife
Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif
Shanaya Kapoor
Sanjay And Maheep Kapoor
Neelam Kothari Soni, Seema Khan, Bhavana Panday, Maheep Kapoor
Abhimanyu Dasani
Nushrratt Bharuccha
Gauri Khan
Alia Bhatt
Ananya Panday
Janhvi Kapoor
Aryan Khan
Jackky Bhagnani and Rakul Preet Singh
