Anushka Sharma, her husband Virat Kohli and their children, Vamika and Akaay, are reportedly planning to move to London, as confirmed by Rajkumar Sharma, Kohli’s childhood coach. While Sharma didn’t share many specifics, he did suggest that Kohli intends to leave India and settle in the UK, where he envisions spending his post-retirement years. Kohli and his family have been spotted in London frequently over the past few years, and their son Akaay was even born there on February 15, 2024. Anushka Sharma Praises Ravichandran Ashwin’s Legacy Following His Retirement Announcement From International Cricket.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma Moving to London for New Life With Kids, Former Coach Reveals

Virat Kohli's Coach (To Jagran): "Virat & his family are planning to settle in London soon. He will LEAVE INDIA. ~ He is fit and will play the 2027 World Cup also." His childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma CONFIRMS that Virat is heading to UK✈️pic.twitter.com/pBFWrL4wYE — The Analyzer (News Updates🗞️) (@Indian_Analyzer) December 19, 2024

