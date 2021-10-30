Veteran actor Yusuf Hussain breathed his last on October 30. The news of his demise was confirmed by the actor’s son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta. He penned an emotional note and shared this sad news on social media. Yusuf Hussain was known for his roles in films such as Vivaah, Khoya Khoya Chand, Road To Sangam and many others. Many Bollywood stars have offered their heartfelt condolences and paid tribute to the veteran star. Pooja Bhatt, Abhishek Bachchan, Dia Mirza, Manoj Bajpayee and many others have remembered the late actor and offered condolences.

Hansal Mehta

 

Manoj Bajpayee

Pooja Bhatt

Abhishek Bachchan

