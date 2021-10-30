Veteran actor Yusuf Hussain breathed his last on October 30. The news of his demise was confirmed by the actor’s son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta. He penned an emotional note and shared this sad news on social media. Yusuf Hussain was known for his roles in films such as Vivaah, Khoya Khoya Chand, Road To Sangam and many others. Many Bollywood stars have offered their heartfelt condolences and paid tribute to the veteran star. Pooja Bhatt, Abhishek Bachchan, Dia Mirza, Manoj Bajpayee and many others have remembered the late actor and offered condolences.

Hansal Mehta

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hansal Mehta (@hansalmehta)

Manoj Bajpayee

Sad News!!! Condolences to @safeenahusain @mehtahansal & the entire family!!! Rest in peace Yusuf saab🙏 https://t.co/q7CFbbEo95 — manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) October 30, 2021

Pooja Bhatt

This brought tears to my eyes Hansal. Can’t begin to imagine what you’ll are feeling. My deepest condolences to all! 🙏 — Pooja Bhatt (@PoojaB1972) October 30, 2021

Abhishek Bachchan

#RIP Yusuf ji. We worked together in several films starting with Kuch na kaho and lastly on Bob Biswas. He was gentle, kind and full of warmth. Condolences to his family. 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/6TwVnU0K8y — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) October 30, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)