On the 23rd day of Zara Hatke Zara Bachke's theatrical release, it showed slight improvement in its collections and that has helped it to inch closer to Rs 80 crore mark in India. As of date, Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan’s rom-com stands at a total of Rs 76.14 crore. Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Box Office Collection Day 22: Vicky Kaushal – Sara Ali Khan’s Film to Soon Hit Rs 75 Crore in India.

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Collections

#ZaraHatkeZaraBachke is a bonafide SUPER HIT as it cruises past ₹ 75 cr mark… MOST IMPORTANTLY, its trending in Weekend 4 indicates it has the stamina to hit ₹ 85 cr [+/-]… [Week 4] Fri 1.35 cr, Sat 2.25 cr. Total: ₹ 76.14 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/Kx3LGTqZNj — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 25, 2023

