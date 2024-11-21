Diljit Dosanjh Mumbai Concert: Tickets for Singer’s December 19 Show To Go Live on November 22; Check Out the Booking Details Here

Diljit Dosanjh has added Mumbai to his Dil-Luminati India Tour, with tickets for his December 19 concert going live on November 22.

Diljit Dosanjh Mumbai Concert: Tickets for Singer’s December 19 Show To Go Live on November 22; Check Out the Booking Details Here
Diljit Dosanjh (Photo Credits: Instagram)
Socially Team Latestly| Nov 21, 2024 08:56 AM IST

Fans and music enthusiasts are in for a treat as Diljit Dosanjh has included Mumbai in his highly anticipated Dil-Luminati India Tour. This was one of the most awaited additions, and it’s now officially happening. The singer’s Mumbai concert will take place on December 19, with tickets going live on November 22 via Zomato Live. The pre-sale for HSBC cardholders will be available from 2 PM to 5 PM, while general ticket sales will begin at 5 PM. Kartik Aaryan Surprises Fans with Special Appearance at Diljit Dosanjh’s Ahmedabad Concert (View Pics).

Diljit Dosanjh Confirms Mumbai Concert

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh)

Ticket Booking Details For Diljit Dosanjh Mumbai Concert

Diljit Dosanjh Mumbai Concert: Tickets for Singer’s December 19 Show To Go Live on November 22; Check Out the Booking Details Here
Diljit Dosanjh (Photo Credits: Instagram)
Socially Team Latestly| Nov 21, 2024 08:56 AM IST

Fans and music enthusiasts are in for a treat as Diljit Dosanjh has included Mumbai in his highly anticipated Dil-Luminati India Tour. This was one of the most awaited additions, and it’s now officially happening. The singer’s Mumbai concert will take place on December 19, with tickets going live on November 22 via Zomato Live. The pre-sale for HSBC cardholders will be available from 2 PM to 5 PM, while general ticket sales will begin at 5 PM. Kartik Aaryan Surprises Fans with Special Appearance at Diljit Dosanjh’s Ahmedabad Concert (View Pics).

Diljit Dosanjh Confirms Mumbai Concert

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh)

Ticket Booking Details For Diljit Dosanjh Mumbai Concert

(Photo Credits: Instagram/@diljitdosanjh)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

Tags:
Dil-Luminati India Tour Dil-Luminati Tour Diljit Dosanjh Diljit Dosanjh Concert Diljit Dosanjh Concert Tickets Diljit Dosanjh In Mumbai Diljit Dosanjh India Diljit Dosanjh India Concert Diljit Dosanjh Mumbai Concert Diljit Dosanjh Mumbai Concert Date Diljit Dosanjh Mumbai Concert Tickets
You might also like
Diljit Dosanjh’s Delhi Concert: Punjabi Singer Gifts Suitcase to a Russian Female Fan During His Show; Video Goes Viral – WATCH
Entertainment Diljit Dosanjh Diljit Dosanjh Concert Diljit Dosanjh Concert Tickets Diljit Dosanjh In Mumbai Diljit Dosanjh India Diljit Dosanjh India Concert Diljit Dosanjh Mumbai Concert Diljit Dosanjh Mumbai Concert Date Diljit Dosanjh Mumbai Concert Tickets
You might also like
Diljit Dosanjh’s Delhi Concert: Punjabi Singer Gifts Suitcase to a Russian Female Fan During His Show; Video Goes Viral – WATCH
Entertainment

Diljit Dosanjh’s Delhi Concert: Punjabi Singer Gifts Suitcase to a Russian Female Fan During His Show; Video Goes Viral – WATCH
‘Third Class’: Concertgoers Criticise Poor Management at Punjabi Singer Diljit Dosanjh’s Dil-Luminati India Tour in Delhi
Entertainment

‘Third Class’: Concertgoers Criticise Poor Management at Punjabi Singer Diljit Dosanjh’s Dil-Luminati India Tour in Delhi
‘Punjabi Aagaye Apne Desh’: Diljit Dosanjh Proudly Waves the Indian Flag During ‘Dil-Luminati Tour 2024’ Concert in Delhi (Watch Video)
Bollywood

‘Punjabi Aagaye Apne Desh’: Diljit Dosanjh Proudly Waves the Indian Flag During ‘Dil-Luminati Tour 2024’ Concert in Delhi (Watch Video)
Diljit Dosanjh's Delhi Concert: Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal Shares Glimpses of Heavy Traffic While 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
Bollywood

‘Punjabi Aagaye Apne Desh’: Diljit Dosanjh Proudly Waves the Indian Flag During ‘Dil-Luminati Tour 2024’ Concert in Delhi (Watch Video)
Diljit Dosanjh's Delhi Concert: Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal Shares Glimpses of Heavy Traffic While Heading to Punjabi Singer's Dil-Luminati Tour (See Pics)
Entertainment

Diljit Dosanjh's Delhi Concert: Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal Shares Glimpses of Heavy Traffic While Heading to Punjabi Singer's Dil-Luminati Tour (See Pics)

Short Videos
Google Trends Google Trends
Liam Payne
10K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice

Trending Topics
Virat KohliRohit SharmaNarendra ModiSalman KhanDiwali 2024DhanterasBhool Bhulaiyaa 3Singham AgainBigg Boss 18India National Cricket TeamPakistan vs EnglandHalloweenPro Kabaddi League
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice

Trending Topics
Virat KohliRohit SharmaNarendra ModiSalman KhanDiwali 2024DhanterasBhool Bhulaiyaa 3Singham AgainBigg Boss 18India National Cricket TeamPakistan vs EnglandHalloweenPro Kabaddi League
Google News Telegram Bot
Close
Latestly whatsapp channel
Close
Latestly whatsapp channel