Diljit Dosanjh Mumbai Concert: Tickets for Singer’s December 19 Show To Go Live on November 22; Check Out the Booking Details Here

Fans and music enthusiasts are in for a treat as Diljit Dosanjh has included Mumbai in his highly anticipated Dil-Luminati India Tour. This was one of the most awaited additions, and it’s now officially happening. The singer’s Mumbai concert will take place on December 19, with tickets going live on November 22 via Zomato Live. The pre-sale for HSBC cardholders will be available from 2 PM to 5 PM, while general ticket sales will begin at 5 PM. Kartik Aaryan Surprises Fans with Special Appearance at Diljit Dosanjh’s Ahmedabad Concert (View Pics).

Diljit Dosanjh Confirms Mumbai Concert

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh)

Ticket Booking Details For Diljit Dosanjh Mumbai Concert

(Photo Credits: Instagram/@diljitdosanjh)

