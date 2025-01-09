The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has postponed the announcement of the 2025 Oscar nominations due to the Los Angeles wildfires. The nominations for the 97th Academy Awards, initially scheduled for January 17, will now be revealed on January 19. Voting, which opened on January 8 and was originally set to close on January 12, has been extended to January 14. This decision was made in response to the ongoing wildfires, allowing Academy members additional time to vote amidst the disruptions caused by the situation in Los Angeles. Oscars 2025 is set to take place on March 2. Oscar 2025: 97th Academy Awards Set for March 2.

Oscar Nominations Announcement Delayed

Voting for the Oscars has been extended by two days due to the California fires. Nominations will now be announced January 19th. pic.twitter.com/vqlh101RqA — Pop Base (@PopBase) January 8, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)