Richard Belzer, actor and stand-up comedian, died on February 19 at his home in Beaulieu-sur-Mer. Aged 78, he was popularly known for his roles in Homicide: Life on the Street, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit among others. The makers of Law & Order paid tribute on Twitter saying, “Anyone who had the pleasure of watching Richard Belzer portray Det. John Munch will never forget how much he inhabited that beloved character to make it his own.” Annie Wersching Dies at 45: The Last of Us Actress Passes Away in Los Angeles After Battling Cancer.

Richard Belzer Passes Away

Anyone who had the pleasure of watching Richard Belzer portray Det. John Munch will never forget how much he inhabited that beloved character to make it his own. Our condolences go out to his loved ones as we join them in mourning his loss, but also in celebrating his memory. pic.twitter.com/ZhygF6ODhE — 𝐋𝐀𝐖 & 𝐎𝐑𝐃𝐄𝐑 (@lawandordertv) February 19, 2023

