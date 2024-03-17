Anne Hathaway is one of the most loved actresses in the industry. She got emotional at the SXSW premiere of her film, The Idea of You, co-starring Nicholas Galitzine. As Anne took the stage, she got teary-eyed and thanked fans for their great response. 'For some reason, we talk about coming-of-age stories as being something that happens to you in the earliest part of your life, and I don't know about you, but I feel like I keep blooming,' said Anne.

Anne Hathaway Gets Emotional At The Idea of You Premiere:

