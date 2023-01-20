While Austin Butler's voice continues to baffle the internet, his ex Vanessa Hudgens has quite the take on it. With a post that saw Butler's voice coach talk about how his Elvis accent is genuine, Hudgens commented under it saying "crying," which is basically a way of saying that you find the topic hilarious. With Butler himself talking about how he thinks that he doesn't sound like Elvis anymore, this entire situation continues to be an entertaining internet saga in its own. Elvis Star Austin Butler Responds To Confusion About His Real Voice, Says 'Don’t Think I Sound Like Elvis Presley Still, Pieces of Our DNA Will Always Be Linked’.

Check Out Vanessa Hudgens' Comment:

Vanessa Hudgens reacts to news story about ex Austin Butler’s ‘Elvis’ accent being ‘genuine’: “Crying” pic.twitter.com/940VnkbWRo — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 19, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)