Netflix has unveiled the trailer for its upcoming documentary, Avicii - I'm Tim, which delves into the life and legacy of the late Swedish DJ and producer Tim Bergling. Narrated by Avicii himself, the film provides an intimate look at his journey from a shy Swedish boy to a global music sensation. Through personal home movies and a vast private archive, the documentary offers a poignant exploration of his life and career, from his early days in Stockholm to his tragic passing in 2018. Featuring interviews with his family, friends and collaborators like Coldplay's Chris Martin and Aloe Blacc, the film aims to illuminate the multifaceted individual behind the public persona. Avicii - I'm Tim is set to premiere on Netflix on December 31. For the unversed, in 2018, Avicii died by suicide while on holiday in Muscat, Oman. Coldplay's Chris Martin Attends Australia vs Pakistan 1st ODI 2024 at MCG, Pic Goes Viral.

Watch 'Avicii – I'm Tim' Trailer:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)