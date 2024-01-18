In 2035, Batman is slated to enter the public domain, succeeding Superman's transition in 2034. This liberation from licensing constraints and permissions opens the door for creative exploration, potentially leading to a diverse array of interpretations and narratives surrounding the iconic Dark Knight. According to Chris Sims, a new era for Batman is on the horizon, promising fans a multitude of fresh perspectives that will shape the character's legacy in unexpected ways. Notably, Superman and Lois Lane are set to enter the public domain in 2034, followed by the Joker in 2036 and Wonder Woman in 2037. Mickey Mouse and Minnie's Original Versions From Disney's Steamboat Willie Enter Public Domain - Here's What It Means!.

Batman To Enter Public Domain in 2035:

