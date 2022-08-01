After pop sensation, Beyoncé was criticised for using an ableist slur in her new album Renaissance's song "Heated", reports suggest that the singer will now remove the same post the backlash. FYI, she was slammed for using the offensive term in her new track wherein she sings, “Sp***in’ on that ass, sp** on that ass,” towards the end of the song. Renaissance: Netizens Are in Awe of Beyonce’s New Album, Her First in Six Years.

Check It Out:

A lyric from the song "Heated" off Beyoncé's new album #REINASSANCE was slammed as ableist. Now the singer will remove it: “The word, not used intentionally in a harmful way, will be replace. The road to success is always under construction.” https://t.co/HykcAdHfOo — Variety (@Variety) August 1, 2022

