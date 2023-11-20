The Billboard Music Awards 2023 (BBMAs) is held on November 19, but as per IST, it is held on November 20 from 6.30am onwards. The event is aired live on Billboard’s website and its social media pages. Beyoncé, Jungkook, NewJeans, Kanye West are among the winners of this year’s BBMAs. Take a look at the complete list of winners. BTS' Jungkook Surpasses PSY's Billboard Hot 100 Records As 'Standing Next To You' Debut At No 1 On Global 200.

Top New Artist – Zach Bryan

Top Duo/Group – Fuerza Regida

Top Hot 100 Producer – Joey Moi

Top R&B Artist – SZA

Top R&B Male Artist – The Weeknd

Top R&B Female Artist – SZA

Top Rap Touring Artist – Drake

Top R&B Touring Artist – Beyoncé

Top Rap Artist – Drake

Top Rap Male Artist – Drake

Top Rap Female Artist – Nicki Minaj

Top Country Duo/Group – Zac Brown Band

Top Rock Artist – Zach Bryan

Top Rock Duo/Group – Arctic Monkeys

Top Rock Touring Artist – Coldplay

Top Latin Artist – Bad Bunny

Top Latin Male Artist – Bad Bunny

Top Latin Female Artist – Karol G

Top Latin Duo/Group – Fuerza Regida

Top Latin Touring Artist – Karol G

Top Global K-Pop Artist – NewJeans

Top K-Pop Touring Artist – Blackpink

Top Afrobeats Artist – Burna Boy

Top Dance/Electronic Artist – Beyoncé

Top Christian Artist – Lauren Daigle

Top Gospel Artist – Kanye West

Top Soundtrack – Barbie the Album

Top R&B Album – SZA – SOS

Top Rap Album – Drake and 21 Savage – Her Loss

Top Rock Album – Zach Bryan – American Heartbreak

Top Latin Album – Bad Bunny – Un Verano Sin Ti

Top Dance/Electronic Album – Beyoncé – Renaissance

Top Radio Song – Miley Cyrus – "Flowers"

Top Collaboration – Metro Boomin, The Weeknd and 21 Savage – "Creepin'"

Top Billboard Global 200 Song – Miley Cyrus – "Flowers"

Top Billboard Global (Excl US) Song – Miley Cyrus – "Flowers"

Top R&B Song – SZA – "Kill Bill"

Top Rap Song – Drake and 21 Savage – "Rich Flex"

Top Rock Song – Zach Bryan – "Something in the Orange"

Top Global K-Pop Song – Jungkook featuring Latto – "Seven"

Top Afrobeats Song – Rema and Selena Gomez – "Calm Down"

Top Dance/Electronic Song – David Guetta and Bebe Rexha – "I'm Good (Blue)"

Top Gospel Song – CeCe Winans – "Goodness of God"

Top K-Pop Album – Stray Kids – 5-Star

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)