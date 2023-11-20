The Billboard Music Awards 2023 (BBMAs) is held on November 19, but as per IST, it is held on November 20 from 6.30am onwards. The event is aired live on Billboard’s website and its social media pages. Beyoncé, Jungkook, NewJeans, Kanye West are among the winners of this year’s BBMAs. Take a look at the complete list of winners. BTS' Jungkook Surpasses PSY's Billboard Hot 100 Records As 'Standing Next To You' Debut At No 1 On Global 200.
Top New Artist – Zach Bryan
Top Duo/Group – Fuerza Regida
Top Hot 100 Producer – Joey Moi
Top R&B Artist – SZA
Top R&B Male Artist – The Weeknd
Top R&B Female Artist – SZA
Top Rap Touring Artist – Drake
Top R&B Touring Artist – Beyoncé
Top Rap Artist – Drake
Top Rap Male Artist – Drake
Top Rap Female Artist – Nicki Minaj
Top Country Duo/Group – Zac Brown Band
Top Rock Artist – Zach Bryan
Top Rock Duo/Group – Arctic Monkeys
Top Rock Touring Artist – Coldplay
Top Latin Artist – Bad Bunny
Top Latin Male Artist – Bad Bunny
Top Latin Female Artist – Karol G
Top Latin Duo/Group – Fuerza Regida
Top Latin Touring Artist – Karol G
Top Global K-Pop Artist – NewJeans
Top K-Pop Touring Artist – Blackpink
Top Afrobeats Artist – Burna Boy
Top Dance/Electronic Artist – Beyoncé
Top Christian Artist – Lauren Daigle
Top Gospel Artist – Kanye West
Top Soundtrack – Barbie the Album
Top R&B Album – SZA – SOS
Top Rap Album – Drake and 21 Savage – Her Loss
Top Rock Album – Zach Bryan – American Heartbreak
Top Latin Album – Bad Bunny – Un Verano Sin Ti
Top Dance/Electronic Album – Beyoncé – Renaissance
Top Radio Song – Miley Cyrus – "Flowers"
Top Collaboration – Metro Boomin, The Weeknd and 21 Savage – "Creepin'"
Top Billboard Global 200 Song – Miley Cyrus – "Flowers"
Top Billboard Global (Excl US) Song – Miley Cyrus – "Flowers"
Top R&B Song – SZA – "Kill Bill"
Top Rap Song – Drake and 21 Savage – "Rich Flex"
Top Rock Song – Zach Bryan – "Something in the Orange"
Top Global K-Pop Song – Jungkook featuring Latto – "Seven"
Top Afrobeats Song – Rema and Selena Gomez – "Calm Down"
Top Dance/Electronic Song – David Guetta and Bebe Rexha – "I'm Good (Blue)"
Top Gospel Song – CeCe Winans – "Goodness of God"
Top K-Pop Album – Stray Kids – 5-Star
