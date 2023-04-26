The new teaser for Black Mirror season 6 has now released and audiences are in for a wild ride. The cast for the new season has been confirmed and features many talented actors like Annie Murphy, Salma Hayek, Michael Cera, Josh Hartnett, Aaron Paul and many more. The new season will release on Netflix in June. The Upcoming 'BLACK MIRROR' Season 6 Will Have More Than Three Episodes.

Watch Black Mirror 6 Trailer:

View Full Cast Here:

‘Black Mirror’ Season 6 cast: Aaron Paul Anjana Vasan Annie Murphy Auden Thornton Ben Barnes Clara Rugaard Daniel Portman Danny Ramirez Himesh Patel John Hannah Josh Hartnett Kate Mara Michael Cera Monica Dolan Myha’la Herrold Paapa Essiedu Rob Delaney Rory Culkin Salma Hayek… — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) April 26, 2023

