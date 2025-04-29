A bizarre incident has come to light from Uttar Pradesh, where a man reportedly fled with his would-be mother-in-law. The alleged incident is said to have taken place in Uttar Pradesh's Gonda district. The incident came to light after the police caught the man and the woman from the Basti district. It is also learned that the man and his to-be mother-in-law were missing for the last five days. According to reports, the 44-year-old woman's daughter was finalised with the man. However, the relationship later broke, but it was learned that the conversation between the man and his future mother-in-law continued. Aligarh Shocker: Woman Elopes With Daughter’s Fiancé Days Before Wedding in Uttar Pradesh, Takes Jewellery and Cash.

Man Flees With Would-Be Mother-in-Law in UP

यूपी : अलीगढ़ के बाद गोंडा में दामाद अपनी होने वाली सास संग फरार हो गया। पुलिस ने दोनों को बस्ती जिले से पकड़ लिया है। दोनों पिछले 5 दिन से लापता थे। दरअसल, 44 साल की इस महिला की बेटी का रिश्ता पहले इस शख्स के साथ तय हुआ। फिर रिश्ता अचानक टूट गया, लेकिन इन दोनों की बातचीत जारी… pic.twitter.com/vCfjNp2uQV — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) April 29, 2025

