The Jammu and Kashmir Police today, April 29, issued an official notification and denied reports circulating on social media claiming repatriation of the mother of Shaheed Constable Mudasir Ahmad Sheikh. The police called the rumours "false and baseless." In the official statement, the Jammu and Kashmir police said that there is no truth to the rumours about the repatriation of Shamima Akhtar, mother of martyred Constable Mudasir Ahmad. "Reports circulating on social media regarding the alleged repatriation of mother of martyr Constable Mudasir Ahmad @ Bindaas are false, baseless, and categorically denied," the statement read. Sheikh, who was popularly known as "Bindas Bhai", was martyred in an encounter in the Kunzer area of ​​Baramulla in 2022. Ahmad, who was killed in the encounter, was posthumously honoured with the Shaurya Chakra on January 26, 2023. Earlier, it was reported that Akhtar is one of the 60 women being deported to Pakistan. Jammu and Kashmir: Pakistan Resorts to Unprovoked Firing Along LoC for 5th Consecutive Night in Baramulla, Kupwara and Akhnoor Sectors.

