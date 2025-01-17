David Lynch, the visionary auteur renowned for his surreal and avant-garde horror films, has passed away at the age of 78. The news was confirmed on his official Facebook page, presumably by a family member. Lynch, who began his directorial career in 1977, was the creative force behind iconic films such as Eraserhead, The Elephant Man, Dune (1984 version), Blue Velvet, Wild at Heart, Twin Peaks: Fire Walk with Me, Lost Highway, Mulholland Drive, and Inland Empire. Many of his works have achieved cult classic status, cementing his legacy as one of cinema’s most distinctive and influential storytellers. Piper Laurie Dies at 91: All You Need To Know About The Hustler Actress.

FB Post Confirming David Lynch's Demise

