While we were cheated of a proper teaser of Extraction 2 at TUDUM 2, Netflix did drop the first look of the upcoming movie that is introduced by Chris Hemsworth. While splicing BTS moments with glimpses of the film's action scenes, the makers promise better stunts compared to the first film including a scene where a helicopter lands atop a train! Extraction 2: Chris Hemsworth, Russo Brothers' Action Sequel to Hit Netflix in 2023!

Watch the First Look Teaser:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)