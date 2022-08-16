The Flash leading actor Ezra Miller, who's been in the spotlight for the past few months for quite disturbing reasons. He most recent one is reportedly detailing Miller's life outside of his work in the DCEU, and it's putting some serious concerns in place for their own solo movie's release next year. Now, a portal with a handle named @DiscussingFilms has put up a news feed about him which is touted to be his official statement. It reads: ‘Ezra Miller has apologised to everyone that I have alarmed and upset with my past behaviour’. ‘Having recently gone through a time of intense crisis, I now understand that I am suffering complex mental health issues and have begun ongoing treatment’. The Flash Star Ezra Miller Should Seek Professional Help Hopes Warner Bros, Studio Suggests 3 Situations for Actor’s Legal Issues.

Take a look:

Ezra Miller has apologised “to everyone that I have alarmed & upset with my past behavior” “Having recently gone through a time of intense crisis, I now understand that I am suffering complex mental health issues & have begun ongoing treatment” (Source: https://t.co/xJLIW6VDNh) pic.twitter.com/5TWD8pfc7x — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) August 16, 2022

