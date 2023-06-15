Good News for Charlie Puth's followers and BTS' ARMY! Recently, the makers of “Angel Pt. 2” by Jimin, JVKE, Muni Long, and Charlie Puth released. The song is a follow-up of “Angel Pt. 1” by Jimin, Kodak Black, NLE Choppa, JVKE, and Muni Long. Both songs are there in Vin Diesel's Fast X. Charlie has been associated with the Fast and Furious series ever since his song "See You Again" with Wiz Khalifa went viral. Fast X Part 2: The Finale to Vin Diesel's Action Franchise Receives a New Title, to Release in 2025!

