David Fincher’s cult classic Fight Club was released in Chinese theatres and it had showcased a different ending due to censorship regulations in China. Tencent Video, the popular Chinese streamer, has restored the film’s original ending. Yes, the film’s complete ending can now be watched in China. Fight Club's Ending Changed for China Release; Brad Pitt Loses and The Police Wins in the Shocking Re-Edited Climax! (Watch Video).

Original Ending Of Fight Club Restored

China has restored the ending of 'Fight Club' after backlash (via @THR) pic.twitter.com/0IzlD1ifMB — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) February 7, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)