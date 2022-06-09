A new adult animated love story in the form of a television series called Entergalactic will release on Netflix soon and will feature the voice talents of Jessica Williams, Timothée Chalamet, Laura Harrier, Ty Dolla Sign, Vanessa Hudgens and more. The drama will be about two young artists who are trying to navigate the ups and downs of their love life in New York City. The series is based on Kid Cudi's upcoming album which is named Entergalactic as well. Many fans have said that the animation for the movie looks great and almost the same as Spider Man: Into the Spider Verse. Oscars 2022: Will Smith's Son Jaden Weighs in on Father's Academy Award Win and Chris Rock Slap

Check tweet below:

From the brilliant minds of @KidCudi and @funnyblackdude comes Entergalactic, a new animated love story featuring the voice talent of Jessica Williams, Timothée Chalamet, Laura Harrier, Ty Dolla Sign, Vanessa Hudgens, Jaden Smith, Macaulay Culkin and more! #GeekedWeek pic.twitter.com/Q3zJUyBG7k — Netflix (@netflix) June 8, 2022

