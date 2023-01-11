After taking a dig at the Hollywood Foreign Press Association during his opening monologue at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards show, Jerrod Carmichael had his eye set next on Tom Cruise and Scientology. Mocking Cruise for returning his Golden Globe trophies, Carmichael proposed the idea of exchanging them for the "safe return" of Shelly Miscavige, who disappeared back in 2007 and had ties with Scientology. Golden Globe Awards 2023: Jerrod Carmichael Takes a Dig at HFPA in Opening Monologue, Says 'I'm Here Because I'm Black' (Watch Video).

Watch Jerrod Carmichael Mock Tom Cruise and Scientology:

#GoldenGlobes host Jerrod Carmichael makes a dig at Scientology: "Backstage, I found these three Golden Globe awards that Tom Cruise returned...I think maybe we take these three things and exchange them for the safe return of Shelly Miscavige." https://t.co/m069JEKekW pic.twitter.com/fw25ng5nU2 — Variety (@Variety) January 11, 2023

