The anticipation for the Golden Globes 2024 is building as viewers gear up for the prestigious award show. Scheduled to air on January 7, 2024, at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT, American audiences can catch the event on CBS TV and Paramount Plus. Meanwhile, for Indian viewers, the show will stream exclusively on Lionsgate Play on January 8 at 6:30 am IST. Held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, this year's edition promises glitz and glamour. With accessible streaming options, fans worldwide eagerly await to witness the star-studded affair and celebrate the best in film and television. Golden Globes 2024 Nominations: Barbie, Oppenheimer, Killers of the Flower Moon, The Bear, Succession Dominate Categories; See Full List of 81st Golden Globe Award Nominees.

Golden Globes 2023 Streaming Date and Time In US:

Get to know our #GoldenGlobes host @Jokoy! We can't wait to watch him host the 81st Golden Globes this Sunday 🎤 Tune in at 8 ET | 5 PT on @cbstv and @paramountplus. pic.twitter.com/DehKC276pl — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 4, 2024

Golden Globes 2024 Streaming Date and Time in India:

Do your homework by watching these masterpieces before the award show! Catch the Golden Globe Awards live exclusively on Lionsgate Play on 8th January. #HomeOfTheGlobalAwards#GoldenGlobesonLionsgatePlay #StayTuned pic.twitter.com/iVaYEBg9h4 — Lionsgate Play (@lionsgateplayIN) January 3, 2024

