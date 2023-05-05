Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 is finally out in theaters and audiences have finally seen it. Coming out of cinemas, everyone is sharing just how emotional the film was with Rocket's tragic backstory and how it made for a fitting ending for these characters. Also calling the movie a "top three" MCU film, the James Gunn-directed viewing is getting praise throughout. Here are some of the reactions from Twitter. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 Movie Review: Chris Pratt, Bradley Cooper Steal the Show in James Gunn’s Emotionally Satisfying Last Hurrah for the MCU (LatestLY Exclusive).

Emotional Accomplishment!

The only way I can describe #GuardiansOfTheGalaxyVol3 is an emotional accomplishment unlike any other. I cried so much for reasons I never saw coming. These are the most flawed and lovable characters in the MCU and this sendoff is everything they deserve and more. Top 3 MCU 10/10 pic.twitter.com/LCqzn2Is5D — Adam (Warlock) 🔶 (@adamblevins_) May 4, 2023

Every Flashback Had Us Crying...

We All Get It...

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is a top 5 MCU Movie” pic.twitter.com/aE6kjSALsN — Alex Coleman (@DarkOfTheMovie) May 4, 2023

Not a Single Dry Eye in the Theatre...

actual footage of me during the credits of guardians of the galaxy vol. 3 pic.twitter.com/TGR5d2QD3J — m🦇saw gotg vol. 3 x2 (@harcourtsquads) May 4, 2023

Cathartic...

I haven't stopped thinking about the 'Dog Days Are Over' scene in #GuardiansOfTheGalaxyVol3 for a week now. One of the most cathartic scenes I have experienced in a movie. pic.twitter.com/SZuXPD4ESH — Jack McBryan (@McBDirect) May 4, 2023

A Solid Ending...

GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY VOL. 3 is full of stakes, emotion & feels like a solid ending (good thing!). The production design & set pieces are some of Marvel’s strongest. It’s long, but the theme of found family is & will always be it’s strength. I’ll miss these misfits 💙 #GotGVol3 pic.twitter.com/inK2g6rfAi — Lauren LaMagna (@laurenlamango) April 28, 2023

