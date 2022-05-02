Daniel Craig left a huge legacy after No Time to Die as the actor retired from the role of James Bond after 15 years. Since then many fans have been wondering who will be the next 007 and it looks like some of their wishes might come true. According to Variety, Henry Cavill, Tom Hardy, Idris Elba and Jacob Elordi are the top choices to take over the role. Currently, no Bond film is in production but the hunt for an actor is already well underway. No Time to Die: From Henry Cavill to Idris Elba, 5 Actors Who Should Take Over as James Bond After Daniel Craig.

