Pixar's Inside Out 2 dominates the global box office charts, setting new records. The animated film, released in the theatres on June 14, has already secured a place in the top 10 highest-grossing animated movies of all time. As per a report by Deadline, Pixar's Inside Out sequel is now the 10th highest-grossing animated movie of all time. At the worldwide box office, it has surpassed the USD 800 million mark and is soon expected to cross the lifetime collections of the first past, which was released in 2015. Inside Out grossed USD 858 million and also earned itself the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature. The film has domestically made USD 387.8 million and USD 411.9 million internationally. Inside Out 2 Box Office Collection: Amy Poehler’s Film Makes $295 Million Globally; Surpasses Frozen 2 As Biggest Animated Opening of All Time.

‘Inside Out 2’ Earns USD 800 Million at the Global Box Office in 12 Days of Its Domestic Release

