Aardman, the renowned animation studio, has addressed concerns about the future of their beloved clay creations, assuring fans that there is no need to worry. In a released statement, they explained that they have ample stocks of modelling clay to sustain current and upcoming productions. Drawing a playful parallel to the inventive Wallace from their animations, Aardman shared that they have been working behind the scenes on plans to seamlessly transition to new stocks, ensuring the continuation of their iconic productions. Let's Not Forget There's a New Wallace & Gromit Film Releasing on Netflix in 2024.

View Aardman's Full Statement Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aardman (@aardmananimations)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)