Mahsa Amini's death has sent shock waves to the world and many celebs have come forward to speak against the atrocities of Iran after the incident. The 22-year-old died September 16 after being beaten on the head earlier the same week by Iranian cops over wearing her hijab incorrectly. Hollywood celebs Bella Hadid, Jessica Chastain and others have shown outrage at this horrendous incident and supported the ongoing protests in Iran. Mahsa Amini Death: Sister of Man Killed by Iranian Forces During Anti-Hijab Protests Chops Off Hair on His Grave, Watch Video.

Celebs React to Mahsa Amini's Death:

Jessica Chastain

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jessica Chastain (@jessicachastain)

Bella Hadid

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bella 🦋 (@bellahadid)

Shirin Neshat

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shirin Neshat (@shirin__neshat)

Golshifteh Farahani

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Golshifteh Farahani (@golfarahani)

