Kanye West is known for dreaming big, yet his latest venture might just top them all in terms of audacity. Ye aka Kanye West, is turning his personal dream into reality. He is aiming to create a whole self-sustaining 100,000 acre city in the Middle East called YZY DROAM. Reports suggest that West's city will exceed the scale of Paris. Recently, he posted a graphic announcement on X (formerly known as Twitter), unveiling ongoing recruitment for project managers, engineers, architects, contractors, and builders. Kanye West Returns to Instagram, Rapper Drops His First Post Saying ‘Jonah Hill in 21 Jump Street Made Me Like Jewish People Again’.

Kanye West To Build His Own City, Shares Post On X:

YZY DROAM PHASE 1 pic.twitter.com/wPdxl4w37S — Unreleased Ye (@unreleased_ye) December 20, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)